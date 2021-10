GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest is the Kalamazoo Literacy Council’s largest fundraiser. It’s a great day of gaming for a great cause and it’s taking place this Saturday!

>>>Take a look!

Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest

Saturday, October 9th

12pm-3:30pm

Radisson Plaza Hotel & Suites

$25 per player, which includes 3 rounds of Scrabble and hors d’oeuvres (in-person)

$5 for up to 3 submissions or $25 for unlimited submissions (online)

KalamazooLiteracy.org