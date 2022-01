GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For over 30 years, the January Series at Calvin University has helped our community in continued learning and helped us to learn to be better global citizens. It’s happening again this year and kicks off on Monday, January 10th!

Kristi Potter joins us again this year to tell us what’s coming up!

January Series

January 10th-28th

12:30pm-1:30pm or on demand until midnight

Calvin.edu/January