GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Impractical Jokers are bringing their live show to Soaring Eagle Casino next weekend on Friday, Oct. 27.

Q, Murr and Sal are the show’s executive producers and the stars of the truTV hit series that’s now in its 10th season. “Impractical Jokers” is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Q, Murr and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. and the 10 p.m. Get tickets at the Soaring Eagle Casino’s website.