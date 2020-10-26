The importance of keeping the air clean in your home this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The winter months are just around the corner, and you want to make sure your home is prepared for the unpredictable weather. It’s also important to make sure your home has safe indoor air quality.
Rob from Everdry Waterproofing joins us today to talk about keeping your home free of moisture and also keeping the air inside your home clean.
EIGHTWEST VIEWER SPECIAL: 10% off (up to $1,000 off Everdry’s Multi-Step System)
Everdry Waterproofing
5273 Division Ave S. – Wyoming
616.406.0808
EverdryGrandRapids.com
Sponsored by Everdry Waterproofing.