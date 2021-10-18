The importance of having a financial game plan for retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many of us, it’s our favorite time of year – football season! Like our favorite teams, we need a financial game plan to help us get to our own goal line in retirement.

With us to discuss is Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward from Mattson Financial Services – they’ve been coaching people to and through retirement here in West Michigan for decades. You can also catch them on their popular radio show, Money Mentors.

Mattson Financial has a great offer for you today. For the first 5 callers with a portfolio of $250,000 or greater, they are offering a complimentary full blown retirement plan. This will allow you to sit down with them and have them analyze where you are right now and discuss the best steps for get you ready for retirement.

Contact info:

Main Office

3226 28th Street SE

Kentwood, MI 49512

Toll Free: 800-536-8907

Direct: 616-514-3831

Fax: 616-805-5348

Email: info@mattsonfinancial.com

Sponsored by Mattson Financial Services.