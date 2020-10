GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The election is quickly approaching and the Coronavirus pandemic still changing our world.

One thing you can do to keep some certainty is to make a plan in place for your retirement.

Tom Jacobs is back with us today to give us some insight.

Jacobs Financial Services, LLC

Offices in Grandville, Muskegon & Kalamazoo

616-622-4654

JacobsFS.com

Sponsored by Jacobs Financial Services.