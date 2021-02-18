The importance of conservation when it comes to protecting our Snowy Owls in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So often during the winter months, we see the outdoor landscape changing drastically! Everything is white now, and the animals either hibernate or go south, but that’s not the case with the Snowy Owl!

They are beautiful and striking birds but also a protected species. We’re so fortunate to have many of them here in West Michigan, so how do we best protect them now and in the years to come?

>>>Take a look!

For more information about Michigan birds and conservation, you can visit Audubon Great Lakes or for information about the conservation of Michigan’s wildlife and natural resources, visit The Michigan Wildlife Council.