GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Freedom Construction and Consulting is a woman-owned general contractor and construction manager that aims to put relationships and transparency at the forefront of everything that they do. They realize that relationships and open communication are important and they focus on people and the client first. they believe in a high-trust, high-accountability culture on all of their job sites and they pride themselves on working together as a team when they come face to face with obstacles. While they focus mainly on commercial construction for office, warehouse and retail space, they can take on projects of all shapes and sizes!

They join us today to tell us more about their company and why diversity and communication are so important to their business.

Freedom Construction and Consulting

Call or text 616-252-9056

1525 108th Street SW – Byron Center

FreedomConstructionAndConsulting.com

Sponsored by Freedom Construction and Consulting.