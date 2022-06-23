GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are halfway through 2022, which means it’s a good time to remind yourself and your loved ones to schedule their well checks and needed screenings, including mammograms. We know that mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer, but some women may require a different or an additional screening.

Dr. Jennifer Rollenhagen, a fellowship trained breast radiologist with Trinity Health Breast Center in Grand Rapids, is with us to talk about abbreviated breast MRI.

Trinity Health Breast Center

250 Cherry SE

616-685-5390

Click here for more details

Sponsored by Mercy Health.