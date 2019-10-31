The impact of women in the automotive industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In Michigan, we are proud of our long and innovative automotive history but people aren’t always aware of the contributions of women who helped get us here.

The role of women in inventing, engineering, designing, racing and buying cars is being highlighted right now in a really cool exhibit at the Gilmore Car Museum.

It’s very appropriately called, “Women Who Motor” …take a look in the video above!

The exhibit runs through July of next year and in this story, we just scratched the surface of all the cool stories you can learn about if you go see it yourself.

The Gilmore Car Museum is comprised of a whole campus of buildings and interesting types of cars, all with a story.

It’s located in Hickory Corners, which is just north of Kalamazoo.

Women Who Motor