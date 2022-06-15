GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) There’s a free event Friday, June 17 that kicks off a yearly summer series at City Built Brewing Company in Grand Rapids. The Icecold Comedy Jam at City Built Brewing Company is a comedy and music hybrid show taking place in the Welcome Tent along the Grand River. It features two local Grand Rapids comics and nationally touring headliner, Josh Adams from Detroit. There will be an opening performance from local country music star Chris Straponton and a closing performance from Les Creatif.

Icecold Comedy Jam

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids

Friday at 7:30pm

Free to attend