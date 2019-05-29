The hottest party of the season at Leigh's Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - While the temperatures outside have yet to the "hot" level, things are definitely heating up at one of our favorite spots for fashion! Off the shoulder shirts, easy breezy dresses, white jeans. Leigh's has all the hottest looks of the season and tomorrow, you'll get big savings on almost everything in the store. It's their yearly "Hot Party". What does that mean exactly? We stopped by for a little preview!

There are so many beautiful things at Leigh's right now and at tomorrow's "Hot Party", you'll get some of the best savings of the year at Leigh's. You'll also get to enjoy sips, bites and music while you shop, how fun is that! This is great opportunity to shop all the sizzling trends for summer in fashion, accessories and cosmetics and enjoy great savings!

The store will also feature some really fun pop-up shops and trunk shows tomorrow.

Leigh’s Hot Party

Thursday, May 30

10am-7pm

20% off your entire purchase (some exclusions apply)

10% off your cosmetic purchase (some exclusions apply)

Devon Leigh Jewelry Pop-Up Shop

Prada Sunglass Trunk Show

Ron White Pop-Up Shop

Clean Juice Pop-Up Shop

Lafayette 148 Fall ’19 Preview

Trish McEvoy Lash Bash – Buy 2 mascaras, get 1 free



Leigh’s