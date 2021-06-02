The historic Kalamazoo State Theatre is hosting live events all summer!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re excited to be showcasing the community of Kalamazoo this month, taking you to awesome, must-see spots that are local and visitor favorites.
We just had to visit the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre – it’s hosted some of the most amazing entertainers but truth be told, the theatre itself is a huge attraction and they’ve got lots of fun offerings this summer!
>>>Take a look!
Kalamazoo State Theatre
404 S. Burdick St. – Kalamazoo
State on the Street: Every Friday throughout the summer (except July 2)
Starts at 5pm, music from 5:30pm-8:30pm
KazooState.com
Sponsored by Kalamazoo State Theatre.