The historic Kalamazoo State Theatre is hosting live events all summer!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re excited to be showcasing the community of Kalamazoo this month, taking you to awesome, must-see spots that are local and visitor favorites.

We just had to visit the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre – it’s hosted some of the most amazing entertainers but truth be told, the theatre itself is a huge attraction and they’ve got lots of fun offerings this summer!

>>>Take a look!

Kalamazoo State Theatre

404 S. Burdick St. – Kalamazoo
State on the Street: Every Friday throughout the summer (except July 2)
Starts at 5pm, music from 5:30pm-8:30pm
KazooState.com

Sponsored by Kalamazoo State Theatre.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon