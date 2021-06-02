The HBA Parade of Homes starts this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market is red hot and with all of us spending so much time at home over the last year and a half, people are really zero-ing in on their space and the kind of home they want. That can involved building a new home or buying one and renovating or taking on a big project and The Parade of Homes has always been a go-to event for inspiration.

This year’s spring parade doesn’t disappoint – it starts this weekend and runs through June 12th – here’s what you can expect.

>>>Take a look!

The Parade of Homes has something for everyone – you can get tickets to see close to 40 state-of-the-art homes, including several virtually, head to any Lake Michigan Credit Union branch in Grand Rapids. If you purchase tickets in person at a branch, you can get them at a discounted rate or you can buy them online at ParadeOfHomes.MyGRHome.com.

HBA Parade of Homes

June 4 – June 12

Block Party – June 3rd 5pm-8pm

Century Flooring – Grand Rapids

Music, hot dogs, family games and a bounce house

You’ll also want to download the official HBA Parade of Homes App for directions and to access professionals to start your next home project!

Sponsored by Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids.