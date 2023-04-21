GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Camp Blodgett Guild is celebrating its 77th anniversary of its Style Show at Leigh’s in Breton Village on May 3.

This year there will be a special model at the show, Lupe Izzo. Izzo is the co-founder of Izzo Legacy and the wife of MSU basketball coach, Tom Izzo. Guests will walk the red carpet and be photographed by a professional photographer. There will be charcuterie and cocktails too.

The Guild will hold its first-ever “Fund A Need” live auction to support underserved youth, as well as a silent auction. A favorite for all guests is the Fashion Trends and Accessories talk, featuring models who will wear the latest trends, with fashion tips offered by the Leigh’s staff.

The Camp Blodgett Guild is the oldest women’s guild in Grand Rapids, 112 years old and their sole purpose is to raise funds to benefit underserved youth.

The Guild Gala at Leigh’s

Breton Village

1942 Breton Road, Grand Rapids

May 3 6pm-9pm

Business cocktail

Tickets: $100