GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The annual Great Skate starts January 18th at noon and runs through January 19th at 10pm at Rosa Parks Circle.

The Great Skate Winterfest features 34 consecutive hours of skating with Griffins players, family activities and fundraising for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Admission and skate rental is FREE – $3 to skate for adults and only $1 for kids.

