The great pumpkin recipes

With Halloween just around the corner, you might soon be carving up a pumpkin to make a Jack-o-lantern. But pumpkin can also be a great ingredient in your next recipe. Here today with some inspiration is Suzannah Barrie from the Barrie Beau Herb Farm.

PUMPKIN & BLACK BEAN CHILI

2 T olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 sweet pepper, chopped

3 minced garlic cloves

2 15-oz. cans black beans, rinsed & drained

1 15-oz. can solid packed pumpkin

1 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes

3 cups vegetable stock

2 tsp. chili powder

1-1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1 T each oregano, parsley, chives

salt/pepper to taste

Cubed avocado, chopped onions & cilantro for toppers

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and pepper, cook until tender. Add

garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Transfer to a slow cooker and stir in the rest of the ingredients except

toppers. Cook, covered, on high 4 to 5 hours. Top with avocado, chopped onions & cilantro.

PUMPKIN CRUST PIZZA

1-1/4 tsp. active dry yeast

1 cup warm water

3-1/2 cups bread flour, plus additional for dusting

1 tsp. fine sea salt

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

2 T olive oil, plus more for the bowl

1-1/2 T honey

Add the yeast to the warm water and let bloom for 10 minutes. Using a food processor, add flour

and salt and pulse a couple times. Add the pumpkin puree, olive oil and honey to the yeast mixture

and whisk to combine. With the food processor running, slowly add the liquid in a thin stream until

a ball forms.

Once the ball forms, turn out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead a couple times to form

into a tight ball. Place in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a clean kitchen towel. Set aside at room

temperature until doubled in size, 1-1/2 hours to 2 hours. Try with a white sauce, roasted squash

and mozzarella.

PARMESAN SHORTBREAD WITCHY FINGERS

3-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. salt

3 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

1-1/2 cups Parmesan cheese, finely grated

3 egg yolks

2 T sliced almonds

1 T freshly chopped rosemary

In the bowl of a mixer, add butter and beat until even and slightly fluffy. Add the cheese and salt.

Mix until incorporated. Add the eggs one at a time mixing between each one. Add the flour and

rosemary. Mix until the mixture comes together and is the texture of coarse sand.

Turn the dough out onto a board and mix by hand until mixture is fully incorporated. Shape the

dough into finger shapes, approximately 35. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Add one

sliced almond to each finger for a nail. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours before baking.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Bake for approximately 18 minutes or until golden brown.

PUMPKIN CHAI LATTE

1 tea bag spiced chai tea

1/2 cup plain unsweetened almond milk or milk of choice

2 T pumpkin puree

1 T maple syrup or honey

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon, 1/8th tsp. ground ginger, dash of nutmeg and cloves

Whipped cream for garnish

In a small saucepan, bring 1/2 cup water to almost a boil. Remove from heat and add the tea bag

steeping for 4 minutes, remove. Add the rest of the ingredients and whisk until creamy. You can also

use an immersion blender.

Pour the mixture back into the pan and gently rewarm. Pour into mug and top with whipped cream.