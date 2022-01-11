The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show can help guide you on your new home or remodel project!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You may be in the market for a new home, whether it’s starting from scratch and having one built or remodeling your existing home, you may need some inspiration and guidance on where to start! Luckily, this weekend is the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show at DeVos Place!
Today we have Rich Kogelschatz from Heartland Builders who is presenting at the show.
Rich Kogelschatz Seminar Schedule:
- Friday, 7pm – Great Ideas When Building a Home
- Saturday, 1pm – Pro Builders Panel
- Saturday, 4pm – Cost Per Square Foot: What Does It Mean
- Sunday, 2pm – How to Select Your Builder/Remodeler
Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show
Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16
DeVos Place, Grand Rapids
Adults: $12, children 6-14: $4
Multi-day adult ticket: $18
