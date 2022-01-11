The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show can help guide you on your new home or remodel project!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You may be in the market for a new home, whether it’s starting from scratch and having one built or remodeling your existing home, you may need some inspiration and guidance on where to start! Luckily, this weekend is the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show at DeVos Place!

Today we have Rich Kogelschatz from Heartland Builders who is presenting at the show.

Rich Kogelschatz Seminar Schedule:

Friday, 7pm – Great Ideas When Building a Home

Saturday, 1pm – Pro Builders Panel

Saturday, 4pm – Cost Per Square Foot: What Does It Mean

Sunday, 2pm – How to Select Your Builder/Remodeler

Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16

DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

Adults: $12, children 6-14: $4

Multi-day adult ticket: $18

