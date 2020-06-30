The Grand Rapids Public Museum is re-opening

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Monday, July 6th, the Grand Rapids Public Museum re-opens to the public for the first time since March.

The museum will have reduced capacity so make sure to pre-purhase tickets online before your visit! Guests can expect changes to museum operations including single entry and exit doors, staff wearing face masks, Plexiglass separations, increased cleaning protocols and more sanitizing stations throughout the building.

In addition, the Bodies Revealed exhibit has been extended through September 27th and TOYS is open through August 16th.

Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW
616-929-1700
GRPM.org

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 