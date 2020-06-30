The Grand Rapids Public Museum is re-opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Monday, July 6th, the Grand Rapids Public Museum re-opens to the public for the first time since March.

The museum will have reduced capacity so make sure to pre-purhase tickets online before your visit! Guests can expect changes to museum operations including single entry and exit doors, staff wearing face masks, Plexiglass separations, increased cleaning protocols and more sanitizing stations throughout the building.

In addition, the Bodies Revealed exhibit has been extended through September 27th and TOYS is open through August 16th.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

272 Pearl St NW

616-929-1700

GRPM.org

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.