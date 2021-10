GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s time to raise a glass and welcome back one of area’s premier fall events: the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival.

Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Friday, November 19th & Saturday, November 20th

DeVos Place

Single Day Tickets: $20

GRWineFestival.com

