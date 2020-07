GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One thing that’s definitely missing in our lives since March is the ability to see and enjoy culture and arts in person.

Luckily, the Grand Rapids Art Museum is opening back up to the public on August 1st. They’ll have safety guidelines in place to help keep customers and employees safe.

Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center St. NW

616-831-1000

ArtMuseumGR.org