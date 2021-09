GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week it’s the 3rd Annual Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta, which highlights and celebrates the way that the Hispanic community enriches the Lakeshore area.

Reyna joins us today to tell us what to expect from this week’s events!

Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

September 19-25

Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium

1 N. Harbor Drive – Grand Haven

For tickets and more information visit TCPuentes.org/Fiesta