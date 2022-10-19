GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Parts of Michigan saw their first snows this week and some people are ready for it, like the organizers of the Grand Rapids Santa Parade. There will be performances by the Grand Rapids Symphony, Academy of Dance Arts and more plus cultural booths sharing how the holidays are celebrated around the world. There will also be additional family-friendly activities, food trucks and of course, notable guests!

Today, we have Wayne and Paul here to tell us more about what we can expect from this year’s parade.

Notable Guests for 2022:

• Celebrity Entertainer: Olivia Sanabia- Disney’s Coop & Cami Ask the World and Amazon’s Just Add Magic

• Grand Marshal: Former Mrs. America 2021, Jackie Green (Grandville, MI)

• Entrant of Honor: Ada LeAnn, Semi-Finalist on NBC’s American Song Contest (Battle Creek, MI)

• Miss Michigan 2022: Melissa Beyrand (Milford, MI)

101st Annual Santa Parade

November 19th @ 10am

For more information or volunteer/entrant applications, visit SantaParadeGR.com

Facebook.com/GRSantaParade