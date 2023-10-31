GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-It may be Halloween today, but we are already looking forward to the holidays! The Gentex Santa Parade is back again this year on Saturday, Nov. 18, kicking off at 10 a.m. The parade will conclude at the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church, where there will be a party for kids and families at Santaland! You will be able to visit with Santa, Elsa, Anna, Snow White and other Christmas movie characters.

There will be games and activities provided by Family Promise of West Michigan and the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, plus hot cocoa, coffee and snacks available.

Russ from the Santa Parade joins us today, along with Audrey from the First United Methodist Church and Santa himself to talk about this year’s parade and how it got saved after being cancelled!

Gentex Santa Parade

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Starts at the corner of Lyon Street and Monroe Avenue NW and travels down Monroe to Monroe Center Street to Division N. to Fulton Street E to Jefferson Street NE

Conclusion/Santaland at First United Methodist Church