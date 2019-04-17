eightWest

"The Four Loves" on stage in Holland

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

"The Four Loves" on stage in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This month the Turning Pointe School of Dance will debut an original ballet based on the work of C.S. Lewis. Here to talk to us about the show are Debra, Tess, and Ellie.

Turning Pointe School of Dance is debuting an original full-length, ballet titled “The Four Loves” April 25-27. The performance is a a year in the making, with rights granted by the C.S. Lewis Foundation in England, this original full length ballet by Turning Pointe School of Dance Resident Choreographer, Tess Sinke, explores the nature of love from a Christian perspective.

It allows the audience to experience Lewis' three human loves - Affection, Friendship, Eros  and the Divine love, Charity, through the intricate interplay of powerful music, colorful costumes, and complex choreography.

The Four Loves

  • Turning Pointe School of Dance
  • April 25-27
  • Knickerbocker Theatre, Holland
  • Hope College Ticket Office
  • (616) 395-7890
  • tickets.hope.edu
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries