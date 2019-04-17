"The Four Loves" on stage in Holland Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This month the Turning Pointe School of Dance will debut an original ballet based on the work of C.S. Lewis. Here to talk to us about the show are Debra, Tess, and Ellie.

Turning Pointe School of Dance is debuting an original full-length, ballet titled “The Four Loves” April 25-27. The performance is a a year in the making, with rights granted by the C.S. Lewis Foundation in England, this original full length ballet by Turning Pointe School of Dance Resident Choreographer, Tess Sinke, explores the nature of love from a Christian perspective.

It allows the audience to experience Lewis' three human loves - Affection, Friendship, Eros and the Divine love, Charity, through the intricate interplay of powerful music, colorful costumes, and complex choreography.

