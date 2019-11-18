The Fire Hub helping families in need this Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We like to think of the holidays as a time to gather with family and friends but for some that’s not possible. So The Fire Hub at Firekeepers in Battle Creek is coming together to help families in need. Today we have Amber in studio along with chefs Michael and Kellie.
Thanksgiving at The Fire Hub
- Closing to the public – open to families and citizens in need
- Thanksgiving Day 10am-4pm
- Anyone interested in volunteering or coming out for a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day can call The Fire Hub at 269.753.0065