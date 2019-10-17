The final weeks of Project 1 by ArtPrize

The fun of Project 1 by ArtPrize continues! with so much happening this week and next, we’ve brought in ArtPrize Artistic Director Kevin Buist to help us preview.

LaughFest Local Comedy Showcase

Thursday, October 17, 6PM – 8PM

Tanglefoot

Join them for a LaughFest Local Showcase hosted by David Dyer and featuring Adam Degi, Allen Trieu, Matt Lauria, Gerrit Elzinga and Ben Wilke!

Twelfth Night

Friday, October 18 & Saturday October 19

7PM

Tanglefoot

The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Disguise, mistaken identity, and practical jokes abound in this story of Viola, who disguises herself as a boy when she is shipwrecked in a strange country. Pigeon Creek’s performance style is lively and audience interactive, featuring live music and a fast performance pace.

Project 1 Closing Celebration

Saturday, October 26, 7PM – 10PM

The Listening Room, Studio Park

Come celebrate the inaugural Project 1 exhibition with them and how they’re reimagining tech, prizes and more for ArtPrize 2020, at the Listening Room at Studio Park.

They’re bringing Grand Rapids’ hip hop MC, Linda Tellis-Aguilar (aka Lady Ace Boogie), and innovative beatboxer, OZealous back for an encore performance, and closing the night out with a DJ (TBA soon) all in celebration of the first ever Project 1 by ArtPrize.

But first, before they open the dance floor they’ll turn their sights to ArtPrize 2020, to the return of one of the world’s largest art competitions. They have a few announcements to make, including new technology, updated prizes, and more slated to make ArtPrize 2020 the best yet. This event is free and first-come first-served. No ticket necessary.