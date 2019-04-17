The Fertility Center – helping to grow your family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Next week is National Infertility Awareness week, a great time to shine a light on the fact that 1 in 8 couples are affected by infertility. Here in West Michigan, The Fertility Center has spent decades helping couples grow their family and here to tell us about a special event happening next week is Dr. William Dodds.
New Patient Seminar
- The Fertility Center
- Wednesday, April 24 at 5:30PM
- 3230 Eagle Park Drive NE, Grand Rapids
- Register at www.fertilitycentermi.com
