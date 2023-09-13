GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The fall season doesn’t just bring a change of weather to West Michigan, it brings a whole new season of flavors and experiences too. This time of year, one of our favorite places to find an extraordinary breakfast is at Anna’s House and the restaurant just rolled out its fall features menu at all of its locations.

Think pumpkin spice, squash, autumn cider and butternut-flavored bacon. Rachael got the chance to learn more about all of the fabulous fall foods you can try at Anna’s House in the weeks and months to come.

>>>Take a look!

Anna’s House

Locations in: Grand Rapids, Holland, Grand Haven, Kalamazoo, Okemos, Westland & Milford

NEW LOCATIONS: Opening in Northland Drive and 84th Street

AnnasHouseUS.com

Sponsored by Anna’s House.