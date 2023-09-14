GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As we get into the cooler fall months, Michigan residents are known to love their traditional visits to places like Anderson & Girls Orchards. It’s a farm loaded with lots to do, including the farm market, an ice cream shop, and the big attraction right now: a large, free petting zoo! They have over 200 mammals, over 300 birds and lots of babies too. Let’s take a tour!

If you want to check out Anderson & Girls, it’s a one-hour drive north of Grand Rapids. All season, they are hosting special events that you can check out here! Admission to the farm is free, but donations are accepted.

Anderson & Girls Orchards

2985 N. Sheridan Road – Stanton

Open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

989-831-4228

AndersonAndGirls.com

