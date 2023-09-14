GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As we get into the cooler fall months, Michigan residents are known to love their traditional visits to places like Anderson & Girls Orchards. It’s a farm loaded with lots to do, including the farm market, an ice cream shop, and the big attraction right now: a large, free petting zoo! They have over 200 mammals, over 300 birds and lots of babies too. Let’s take a tour!
If you want to check out Anderson & Girls, it’s a one-hour drive north of Grand Rapids. All season, they are hosting special events that you can check out here! Admission to the farm is free, but donations are accepted.
Anderson & Girls Orchards
2985 N. Sheridan Road – Stanton
Open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
989-831-4228
AndersonAndGirls.com
Sponsored by Anderson & Girls Orchards.