GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! A fan favorite has already been scheduled – Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November 12th! These men can sing, dance, and serenade, and they definitely know how to put on a show. This all-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe a bachelorette party. The Bourbon and Bacon event is back on September 24th with special musical guest 38 Special! You can sample tons of different bacon-themed meals from the area’s top restaurants!

Now a look at a couple of the fall shows: on Saturday, October 8th, Lee Brice is performing and on Saturday, October 29th, Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite will be in town. Also, recently announced is Babyface on Friday, November 11th and they continuously add events to their lineup so there’s always something to check out!

We may be in September but that doesn’t mean they can’t have some summer fun on the weekends! he Soaring Eagle Waterpark is a great place to check out with the different waterslides, a climbing wall, arcade and even a hot tub for the adults. They’ve got a special themed weekend coming up this Friday and Saturday for National Teddy Bear & Care Bear Day! Kids can participate in teddy bear-themed crafts, activities, a story time and a movie!

You can get tickets to any of those shows and check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.