GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Early Owl is a new restaurant opening soon in downtown Muskegon. It will be a place where you can enjoy delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner in addition to rooftop dining, all in a comfortable and stylish setting. The Early Owl is scheduled to open this summer by the same people who own Dr. Rolfs Barbeque! Rachael got the chance to stop by and get a sneak preview of the menu.

>>>Take a look!

The Early Owl

451 W. Western Ave, Muskegon

Facebook.com/EarlyOwl

Sponsored by The Early Owl.