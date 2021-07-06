Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building brings world-class technology to Grand Rapids

by: eightWest Staff

Posted:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’ve driven down the Medical Mile here in Grand Rapids, you’ve probably noticed that it’s expanding! A flagship facility and the first of its kind in the world will be opening its doors in February – it’s called the Douglas Meijer Medical Innovations Building.

Doug Meijer joins us today to talk about this life-saving and life-changing medical addition, right here in our own backyard.

To stay up to date and learn more about the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, click here!

