The Desk Drawer Fund at MSUFCU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays around the corner, you may be thinking about making a donation to a local charity. This is a great time to get your family and friends involved in making decisions on which charity to support. Today, Whitney Anderson-Harrell, with MSU Federal Credit Union to tell us about the Desk Drawer Fund!

Earlier this year, MSUFCU introduced the Desk Drawer Fund, a foundation supporting the MSUFCU and Oakland University Credit Union (OU Credit Union) communities. By contributing to the Desk Drawer Fund, anyone can support local charities across five pillars:

Arts & Culture

Stable Housing

Empowering Youth

Financial Education

Fostering Entrepreneurialism Since April 2019, the Foundation has contributed $145,000 to 32 individual local charities. To learn more or to donate, visit www.deskdrawerfund.org.