Today we’re taking you to a salon with unique character and exceptional style. A building that was once a local train station, has been transformed into one of the trendiest and most popular salons in the area, so hop aboard as we take you to the next stop, The Depot Salon!

>>>>Watch the video above>>>>

The Depot Salon has the same charm of the old train station, along with the original vintage structure of the building that makes it such a historical gem. The salon has seven educated stylists, who keep up to date on the latest styles and trends so each client knows their look will be fresh, fun and modern.

You can stay connect with news and specials by following The Depot Salon on Facebook, Instagram and by visiting their website at www.depotsalonionia.com

The Depot Salon