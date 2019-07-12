“The Dazzle” opening at Isabelle Phoenix Gallery

We’re wrapping up Ionia week, with a special art destination you won’t want to miss. Today we talked to the owner of Isabelle Phoenix Gallery, Vivian Nan Grady.

“The Dazzle: a different kind of balance” will open on September 24 and run until November 9. The public is invited to help create a part of the exhibition by visiting the gallery and painting a piece of puzzle which will be joined with others to create a community piece of art. This is a great opportunity for the whole family!

You can paint a variety of different sizes of canvas with a pattern and colors of your choice which will help create the community Dazzle. Wednesdays from 1-5PM you can drop in to make your work of art.

Wednesdays from 2-5PM they also do Open Drawing. Folks come and sit and draw with each other creatives. Sometimes people will sit and talk, knit etc. All ages and all creatives are welcome to the table. It is free.

They also have a Christmas in July event on July 26 and 27 the gallery is offering a 10% discount for any print or original painting being put on layaway. Everyone is invited to browse and enjoy the galleries offerings.

Isabelle Phoenix Gallery