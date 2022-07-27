GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Critter Barn is an educational farm offering hands-on experiences to people of all ages and all abilities right here in West Michigan. The farm teaches about agriculture while reconnecting people with the natural world, especially when it comes to educating kids about the farm and the animals that inhabit it. They’re in the process of expanding their farm and moving to a larger location with more accessibility, beautiful landscapes and barns and more space for all the awesome animals.

Mary from Critter Barn joins us today as part of our focus on Holland!

Critter Barn

9275 Adams St. – Zeeland

NEW LOCATION: 2950 80th Ave – Zeeland

616-748-1110

CritterBarn.org

You can help support the Critter Barn here.

