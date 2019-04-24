The countdown is on to the Meijer LPGA Classic Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. So Yeon Ryu of South Korea hits her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club on June 17, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Grand Rapids is home to what the LPGA says is the best family experience on its tour. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, returns to Blythefield Country Club the second week in June. Today we have Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, in studio to talk with us.

Meijer says the support the community has shown this event the last five years is incredible. To date, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated more than $4.2 million for food pantries in the communities they serve.

It wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers. This year they need more than 900 volunteers to continue making the tournament a success.

Meijer has a "Refer a Friend" volunteer program where all returning volunteers are eligible for a $20 Meijer gift card when they refer a friend who did not volunteer in 2018. The referred friend must work a minimum three shifts for the returning volunteer to receive the gift card.

Meijer LPGA Classic - June 11-16

Additional Tournament Week Events:

Meijer LPGA 5K Run and Walk - Saturday, June 15

Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic - June 14-16