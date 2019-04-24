eightWest

The countdown is on to the Meijer LPGA Classic

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 11:52 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 11:52 AM EDT

The countdown is on to the Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Grand Rapids is home to what the LPGA says is the best family experience on its tour. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, returns to Blythefield Country Club the second week in June. Today we have Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, in studio to talk with us. 

Meijer says the support the community has shown this event the last five years is incredible. To date, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated more than $4.2 million for food pantries in the communities they serve. 

It wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers. This year they need more than 900 volunteers to continue making the tournament a success.

Meijer has a "Refer a Friend" volunteer program where all returning volunteers are eligible for a $20 Meijer gift card when they refer a friend who did not volunteer in 2018. The referred friend must work a minimum three shifts for the returning volunteer to receive the gift card.

Meijer LPGA Classic - June 11-16

Additional Tournament Week Events:

Meijer LPGA 5K Run and Walk - Saturday, June 15

Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic - June 14-16

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries