GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love talking about Soaring Eagle Casino because they are constantly adding concerts and entertainment to their calendar.

Music

Jason Aldean is coming to the outdoor venue on August 16, with tickets going on sale this Friday. Tune in next week because we’ll give you a chance to win tickets to that show. Soaring Eagle recently announced an Elvis tribute show – The Three Kings Elvis Tribute – on January 8.

In mid-March, Peter Frampton takes the stage. He’s one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. After 46 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million records worldwide.

It just announced that Styx will be stopping by Mount Pleasant on May 4 and tickets go on sale this Saturday. After more than a decade together on the road, this incarnation of Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can for as long as it can.

Dru Hill with special guest Ginuwine is coming on Friday, Jan. 26. ​In honor of the band’s 25th anniversary in the music industry, Dru Hill is featuring all group members, past and present, to give fans an experience they will never forget.

Tickets are on sale now for Theresa Caputo, who starred for years as the “Long Island Medium.” Her show comes to Mount Pleasant on February 3. In mid-March, Peter Frampton takes the stage. He’s one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. After 46 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million records worldwide.

Lonestar will be at the Entertainment Hall on December 30. The band is bringing special guest Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry. Tickets are on sale now.

Fast forward to summer and a throwback to iconic southern rock bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the outdoor venue on August 9.

Chicago returns to Mount Pleasant on May 25. Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” they are the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

Entertainment

One of the most successful and respected comedians in the country, Jeff Foxworthy, is coming to Mount Pleasant on February 16. He is the largest-selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and best-selling author of more than 26 books. Tickets are on sale now.

There are still some tickets left for Soaring Eagle Casino’s New Year’s Eve Party! It’s an ’80s Rewind at the Entertainment Hall. Enjoy ’80s-themed food choices until midnight, party with musical guests Your Generation in Concert, compete in an ’80s-themed costume contest and welcome in 2024 with a complimentary champagne toast. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and include two drink tickets.

Tickets are on sale now for Theresa Caputo, who starred for years as the “Long Island Medium.” Her show comes to Mount Pleasant on February 3.

Food

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse opened its fourth restaurant in the state and the first one in mid-Michigan. The new space features three main dining rooms, a bar and lounge, a patio, and a private dining room that can accommodate personal and family celebrations, business meetings and more.

While Ruth’s Chris’ steaks and its signature sizzle may have put the restaurant on the map, guests also can enjoy fresh seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts, craft cocktails and wines. Make sure to check out the Happy Hour specials Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Ascend Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a good place to watch the game while at the casino or resort, check out Ascend Sportsbook, an official partner of the Detroit Lions. You’ll find large screens all over the bar, making it easy to watch the game.

Waterpark

If you’re looking for a family gateway, there are always great package deals at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. That’s a great experience for the family year-round, especially when it’s cold outside.

This weekend they’re also celebrating the new year at the waterpark! On New Year’s Eve, they’re hosting a dinner buffet from 5pm-10pm and on New Year’s Day, they have a buffet in the morning. That’s a great way for the kids to spend their winter break!

The best place to start planning your trip is online at SoaringEagleCasino.com. You can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.