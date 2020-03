GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the mandatory restaurant shut down, you may be wondering how you can help support your local businesses!

If you’re a fan of the Commons, they are offering a special, limited take-out menu during the hours of 3pm and 8pm (subject to change based on business volume and demand) starting March 17th.

Call 616-458-2704 to place an order for curbside or restaurant pick-up (no delivery).

You can also support them by purchasing gift cards and e-cards!