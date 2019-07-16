When it comes to summer camps, and picking the right one for your child, there are a lot of options. We’ve found a unique camp in Grand Rapids where your kids can learn all about comedy. Here to talk about this are Amy and Chris from The Comedy Project.
The Comedy Project is a new, full time comedy theater and training center in Grand Rapids. Kids attending comedy camps will start learning improv comedy as well as writing and performing comedy.
Their Sell-Out Show is a comedy show that will be auctioned off on Ebay and the winner will see a show all about them!
The Comedy Project’s upcoming comedy camps and “Sell-out Show”
- Camps: July 29 – Aug 1, Aug. 5 – 8
- Sell Out Show: July 27th @10pm