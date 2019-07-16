The Comedy Project’s upcoming comedy camps and “Sell-out Show”

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to summer camps, and picking the right one for your child, there are a lot of options. We’ve found a unique camp in Grand Rapids where your kids can learn all about comedy. Here to talk about this are Amy and Chris from The Comedy Project.

The Comedy Project is a new, full time comedy theater and training center in Grand Rapids. Kids attending comedy camps will start learning improv comedy as well as writing and performing comedy.

Their Sell-Out Show is a comedy show that will be auctioned off on Ebay and the winner will see a show all about them!

The Comedy Project’s upcoming comedy camps and “Sell-out Show”

  • Camps: July 29 – Aug 1, Aug. 5 – 8
  • Sell Out Show: July 27th @10pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon