The Comedy Project is back with virtual classes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year has definitely been challenging in so many ways – so why not let a little bit of laughter into your routine? We’ve been missing our friends over at the Comedy Project, luckily they’re restarting special shows and class options.

Joe and Amy are here to tell us more about what they have to offer.

They’re also offering Closed Door Comedy Coups on Saturdays – a great way to enjoy a private show with a few friends with a private bar! Click here for more details.

You can also sign up to take a Virtual Improv Comedy Class by clicking here.

The Comedy Project

540 Leonard St. NW B

616-369-7469

info@thecomedyproject.com

TheComedyProject.com