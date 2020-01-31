The Comedy Project hosting free grand opening tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Belding Beauties and Bros started as way to give those who may not be able to afford it a way to attend dances and other formal events.

This Saturday, January 1st, they're hosting Take a Dress, Leave a Dress at Leppinks in Belding. If you have any formal wear (including menswear) you can donate, make sure to stop by between 10am and 3pm.