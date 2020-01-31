Closings & Delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

The Comedy Project hosting free grand opening tonight

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – The Comedy Project is officially opening tonight!

After initially getting funding through a Kickstarter back in 2016, the Comedy Project has been gathering everything they need to open the doors to their unique theater space right here in Grand Rapids.

5:00pm-7:00pm Free Open House featuring free appetizers and drink specials
6:00pm Free Ribbon cutting ceremony onstage
8:00pm Opening Night of TCP’s Greatest Bits Sketch Revue Show (vol. 1) ($15- Tickets sold separately)
10:00pm Battle Bots Improv Comedy ($10-Tickets sold separately)

THE COMEDY PROJECT GRAND OPENING
5pm – 7pm
540 Leonard St. NW, Ste B
(616) 369-7469
info@thecomedyproject.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 