The collection of David Wiesner at GRAM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to children’s books, it’s often the illustrations that make the words come to life and tell the story. Now on display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum is a collection from one of the most highly acclaimed book illustrators David Wiesner. In studio today to tell us more about the exhibition is Jennifer Wcisel.

David Wiesner is a master of storytelling through pictures and three-time winner of the Caldecott Medal. Wiesner’s body of work explores the complexity of human imagination through richly layered imagery, clever composition, and humor. The Art of Wordless Storytelling features 70 original watercolors from some of Wiesner’s most beloved books, including the Caldecott Medal winners Tuesday (1991), The Three Pigs (2001), and Flotsam (2006).

Wordless books allow each reader tell the story in their own voice. It puts readers in the position of collaborating in the storytelling process, asking them to use their imagination along with the author’s.

Activities within the exhibition for children, families, and adults have been created to inspire visitors and create fun experiences for guests of all ages. GRAM has planned a robust calendar of programming to correspond with the exhibition, including:

Family Day: The Art of Wordless Storytelling

Saturday, November 16, all day

Free for GRAM members, free with general admission

Guests of all ages are invited to a Family Day at GRAM in celebration of David Wiesner & The Art of Wordless Storytelling! Experience a day of immersive activities that bring the captivating children’s book illustrations to life, including a scavenger hunt, art making activities, live music, prizes, and more.