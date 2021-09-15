The Brook Retirement offers an uptown feel with a small town price!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s National Assisted Living Week, an opportunity to focus on the importance of quality care for older individuals. The decision to enter a retirement community is one we will all face one day or you may even be considering that option for a loved one right now.

There’s a name in care that’s well-named throughout the state – The Brook Retirement Communities, a place often referred to as a spot that offers an uptown feel with a small town price.

Today, we’re taking you inside The Brook of Portland!

The Brook Retirement

BrookRetirement.com
616-696-9555
Facebook – Brook Retirement

Sponsored by The Brook Retirement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon