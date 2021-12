GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have loved the return to live music at local venues across West Michigan and tomorrow, The Bootstrap Boys, a local country band is releasing their new EP and throwing a Winter Solstice release party at Listening Room GR at Studio Park. Their frontman Jake Stilson joins us today.

The Bootstrap Boys

Release Party

Listening Room GR @ Studio Park

Tuesday, December 21st @ 7:30pm, Doors at 6pm

