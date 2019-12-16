The Bengtson Center giving back this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A little more than a week away from Christmas now, a time we get to spend with family and friends but we know that’s not the case for everyone.

Those serving our country could be hundreds or thousands of miles away from their loved ones and can you imagine how great it is to get a special care package in the mail! Our friends at the Bengtson Center recently raised money for one such group, they’re called “Operation Gratitude” during their “All That Glows” event. They collected money that will help Operation Gratitude put together care packages. The Bengtson team told us this is the first year they’ve done this but it is an organization with a mission that touched their hearts, many of the staff there have or have had family members who are in the military. And through their event they raised $5,000.

Operation Gratitude creates care packages for not just deployed military members but also first responders, veterans, recent military grads, wounded heroes and their caregivers and military families! They have so far sent more than 2 million care packages since they started in 2003. Operation Gratitude says they just want to “thank you” to all those who do so much for our country!

