The Battle Creek Homeless Shelter is in need of items and support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There is a huge stigma that surrounds people in our community that are experiencing homelessness and living on the streets, for many families and individuals, the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard.

Many have lost jobs and have been furloughed but for some, making ends meet while working a full time job still isn’t enough to cover rent, utilities and food.

Battle Creek Community Foundation, community supporters and local businesses came together to do something incredible in the Battle Creek area.

You can donate items for the shelter through the Battle Creek Community Foundation.

32 West Michigan Ave. Suite 1

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Items needed:

• Disposable Utensils

• Disposable Cups

• Disposable Plates

• Travel size Toiletries

o Toothpaste

o Deodorant

o soap/shampoo

• Coffee

• Socks

• Financial Donations

