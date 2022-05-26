GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Grand Rapids-based alternative rock band, The American Hotel System is about to release a new album and we’re excited to welcome them to eightWest. Their release party is sold out but you can see them around Michigan this summer. The band recently opened for Bon Jovi in Indianapolis. They tell us they had a 5-day heads up before the performance, after applying online in January.

Performances:

June 3 – GR Festival of the Arts – Lyon Street Stage

July 30 – Depot Music Festival – Cadillac

August 13 – Walk The Beat Music Fest – Grand Haven

Let’s meet the band:

Jacob Betts – Lead Vocals and Guitar

Hailey Petty – Drums

C.T. McCallister – Guitar

Samuel Overman – Guitar & Violin

Jake LaMotte – Bass Guitar