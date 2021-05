GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday is the 5th Annual Grand Rapids Children’s Business Fair, sponsored by Pioneer Construction and Miller Orthodontics, taking place in Ada.

Dana puts on this event every year and she joins us today along with two of the young entrepreneurs who’ll be at the business fair – Avery and Stella!

5th Annual Children’s Business Fair

Community Church Ada

7239 Thornapple River Dr. – Ada

Saturday, May 22nd

10am-12pm

GRChildrensBusinessFair.com